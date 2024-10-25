The Camden Haven Show enjoys its 73rd year



AN event that holds a special place in the hearts of locals and visitors alike, the Camden Haven Show returned to the Kendall Showground from 19-20 October.

Ron Porter, President of the Camden Haven Show Society, exuded pride as he spoke about the lineup of activities for the show’s 73rd year.



“We have a jam-packed show,” Ron said.

“Chainsaw racing, motorcycles shows, three exhibitions a day, bands and pavilions full of art, photography and handmade crafts – there is something for everyone to enjoy.”

Ron’s connection to the Camden Haven Show dates back to 1983, serving as Ringmaster for over 20 years before assuming the role of President.

Ron attributes much of the show’s success to the hard work and passion of volunteers.

“We are all volunteers and we just do it because we love it,” said Ron.

“There is a lot that happens behind the scenes and there has been a team of volunteers here all week in the lead-up to the show to ensure its smooth operation.”

One of the well-attended attractions at this year’s show was the photography exhibition.

Photography steward Kim Barry said the show was a platform for amateur photographers to showcase their work and creativity.

“The entries for this year’s show have been great,” said Kim.

“We have a junior and a senior section.

“The majority of our junior section comes from local school students, while our senior section comes from interested adults in the Camden Haven area.”

Among the many happy attendees of the Camden Haven Show was Eden, who was all-smiles after watching her younger brother take out a first place win for his art.

“I’m having a lot of fun at the show today,” Eden told NOTA.

Beyond the excitement of the day’s events, the showground itself has seen significant improvements in recent years.

Securing grants with the assistance of local Members of Parliament, Ron and his team have been able to make substantial upgrades including the construction of new stable blocks and yards.

By Kim AMBROSE


