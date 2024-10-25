Lauren Edwards unanimously elected Deputy Mayor



GREENS councillor Lauren Edwards has been elected unopposed as the new Deputy Mayor of Port Macquarie-Hastings Council for the next twelve months.

“It means a great deal to me to have been unanimously elected as I feel that my fellow councillors have indicated their respect for and confidence in me,” Cr Edwards said.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

During her first term as councillor, Cr Edwards played a significant role in advocating for key initiatives such as a wildlife land bridge over the Pacific Highway to protect koala populations and prioritising road improvements.

She also helped ensure diverse community voices were heard during housing round-table discussions.

When asked about her leadership approach, Cr Edwards emphasised the importance of intentional conversation, information sharing, and inclusivity.

Looking ahead, Cr Edwards plans to focus on community priorities including traffic congestion, affordable housing, and environmental protection.

High on her agenda is a koala habitat mapping project and securing government funding for local energy initiatives.

She also aims to establish a revenue taskforce to explore alternative funding sources for council.

Engaging with the community remains a priority for Cr Edwards, who values diverse perspectives in shaping council decisions.

“I will continue to seek out diverse perspectives and reach out to the parts of our community that will be most affected by a potential decision of Council and I do read every community engagement report that comes back to Council after community consultation concludes,” she explained.

The biggest challenge she anticipates in the upcoming term is managing the financial demands of delivering services and infrastructure.

In response to past community feedback, Cr Edwards is leading a review of council partnership structures to enhance collaboration between the community and local government.

Growing up in a family that prioritised environmental conservation and social justice, Cr Edwards was introduced to the value of community service early on.

Her first volunteer role, in a program supporting young parents, ignited a passion for community involvement.

“I first started out my journey of investing my time in supporting our community when my daughter was just a toddler, and I found out about a volunteering opportunity to support other parents who had children under school age and felt isolated or without a support network,” Cr Edwards told News Of The Area.

Her path into local politics began with a simple but eye-opening experience on a school P&C committee, where a discussion about the affordability of school uniforms underscored the importance of diverse perspectives in decision-making.

“This was a powerful moment that demonstrated to me how important it is to have a diversity of voices and lived experiences represented in the decision making for our communities,” she said.

By Luke HADFIELD