Feedback sought on Macksville Bridge maintenance work



THE community is being invited to have its say on maintenance works for Macksville Bridge, with the Review of Environmental Factors now on display.

Transport for NSW Regional Director North Anna Zycki said this work will help ensure the historic bridge remains an iconic landmark well into the future.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

“The Macksville Bridge, located on Giinagay Way at Macksville, is an important link for the Mid North Coast community,” Ms Zycki said.

“This essential maintenance work will ensure it continues to provide a safe and reliable service for motorists for many years to come.

“Initial consultation with the community and stakeholders was carried out in August 2023 and a report summarising the consultation feedback was available at the end of 2023.

“The Review of Environmental Factors is now out on public display and the community will be able to have its say until 30 June.

“The Macksville Bridge is a critical piece of local infrastructure, and its continued safe operation is essential to the town.”

Work is expected to be carried out in four stages including deck repair, pier strengthening, steelwork repair and bridge painting.

“Repairing and repainting a steel bridge is an extremely complex process requiring months of planning and preparation,” Ms Zycki said.

“We appreciate the community’s patience while we carry out this important work and look forward to hearing about how we can ensure the best outcome for all.”

The community will be able to comment via the Macksville Bridge web page and in person at drop-in sessions.

For more information, visit nswroads.work/macksvillebridge