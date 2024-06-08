Garden Club Friendship Day held at Stuarts Point



STUARTS Point and District Garden Club members were busy on the morning of Wednesday 29 May preparing the local hall for around 85 guests from a range of local and regional garden clubs.

“This day also signifies our one-year anniversary since formation as we take advice from ‘Garden Clubs of Australia’, and aim to function as an affiliation with the organisation’s support,” President Denise O’Connor said.



With the hall decked out in a riot of colourful blooms and foliage, an expansive luncheon was provided, as well as entertainment offered by the South West Rocks U3A Ukulele Group.

A virtual tour around the world of gardens was also presented by National Gardening Week Ambassador, George Hoad AM, who had travelled from the Central Coast.

Visiting Zone Coordinator Marion Watts offered congratulations to Denise and her committee for their organisation of the successful event.

“Our motto, ‘Friendship Through Gardens, was certainly adhered to on Wednesday as three clubs from the zone gathered together to enjoy a day of friendship.”

Visiting clubs included South West Rocks, Talarm and Nambucca Valley.

All enjoyed the day, with many taking home raffle prizes donated by Kempsey Bunnings, and purchasing plants from the ‘trading table’, a feature of each garden club event.

“We look forward to the next friendship day in July when the Bellingen club will host a friendship day for all clubs in the zone and beyond, to be held at Raleigh on 24 July,” Marion said.

For more information about the Stuarts Point Garden Club, contact Denise O’Connor on 0434 372 707.

To support or get involved in Garden Clubs of Australia, contact www.gardenclubs.org.au

Marion Watts can be contacted on 02 6564 8897 and bmwattsy2@gmail.com.

By Jen HETHERINGTON

