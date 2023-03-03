Festival of singing returns to Grassy Head

A WEEKEND community music festival, ‘The Power of Song’, will see the return of local choirs and interested folk to Grassy Head on the weekend of March 17-19, with the event to be held at the Advent Youth Centre.

“Funding was sought through Resilience Australia for a small grant to keep the Yarrapinni Community Choir going, offering free sessions for Term 3 and 4, 2022,” event coordinator Ruth Nolan said.



“The project was called Revival Song and the small grant included performances and the Power of Song Festival, originally planned for October.

“After an article in the News Of The Area last year, we picked up eight new members who enjoyed the sessions they attended.”

Due to unforeseen circumstances, the event was postponed until March 2023.

“The choir is not really about performance, it’s more about self-care and community,” Ruth told NOTA.

“It provides a safe space to share community and quite literally ‘harmony’, where you are welcomed into a group of shower singing enthusiasts who come once or even twice a week for the uplifting experience of group harmony singing.

“We sing world music and ‘folk’ songs, sea shanties and prayers, gospel songs and Latin chants, Zulu chants and songs collected by Miriam Makeba.”

To find more information about booking for a day or the weekend visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/power-of-song-festival-registration-386837690947, or contact Ruth Nolan on 0431 858 149 to learn more about the local choirs.

By Jen HETHERINGTON