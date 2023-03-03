Vendors and patrons return to Funkya at Unkya Market

THE first ‘Funkya at Unkya’ market for 2023 was held on Sunday 26 February, with a good representation of local vendors in attendance.

Though it was a slow start, probably due to previous and threatened rain, by 10am, in brilliant sunshine, dozens of patrons came along to enjoy the local produce.



A range of local produce was offered at the market, as well as locally grown plants, an interesting display of artworks, baked goodies from the CWA, local honey, and reclaimed hardware and collectibles.

Also represented were woodworkers, flower farmers and a wonderful array of creative folk.

On stage entertainment was delivered by ‘Thoughts & Prayers’, with the performers sharing their great sounds and gentle songs to the appreciative market folk and patrons.

Local duo Thoughts & Prayers is comprised of talented Stuarts Point musician Brett Barber and Debbie Spillane, a renowned sports journalist from the 1980s and 90s.

By Jen HETHERINGTON