The Macksville Movers Walking Group turn ten

A MOTIVATED group of walkers known as the Macksville Movers reached a significant milestone last week when they celebrated their tenth anniversary.

The Macksville Movers are a Heart Foundation registered walking group who walk twice a week to reap the proven health benefits of walking.



It is known that walking for an average of 30 minutes or more a day can lower the risk of heart disease and stroke by 35 percent percent and Type 2 diabetes by 40 percent.

Walking is also a proven way to manage weight, blood pressure and blood cholesterol, reduce your risk of developing some cancers and even maintain your bone density, reducing your risk of osteoporosis and fractures.

The science also indicates particularly as we age, walking can improve balance and coordination, reducing your risk of falls and other injuries and improve our daily mood which cumulatively leads to better mental health.

“Age, size and fitness levels are not an issue for anyone in the group or thinking of joining the group as we cater for everyone,” Macksville Movers Walk Organiser Heather Edwards told News Of The Area.

“Walkers can team up with others and walk as far as they feel comfortable, up to about five kilometres and we meet for coffee afterwards.”

On Tuesdays the Macksville Movers step off from the Ferry Street boat ramp at Macksville on the northern side of the river at 7:00 am and on Thursdays they meet at the Nambucca Heads RSL Club car park boat ramp at 7:00 am.

“Some of the group do both walks each week and some do one,” said Heather.

The Macksville Movers marked the occasion of their tenth birthday with cake and bubbles and much laughter and chat at the Boatshed Cafe, Nambucca Heads last week.

The group has 22 members and newcomers are always welcome.

Heather pointed out that the group has served as a great way for those who are new to the district to meet people while participating in an activity that has such great health benefits.

By Mick BIRTLES