Fingal Bay Probus Club gets a new home

THE Fingal Bay Probus Club has a new home, with the group recently moving their operations to the Community Hall in Norton Street, Nelson Bay.

Like all clubs within the Probus network, the local club held their AGM in March, utilising their new space to appoint a management committee for the coming year.



“The new venue meets all our requirements and it has recently been redecorated,” Julia Redlich, Fingal Bay Probus Club told News Of The Area,

“Our members felt at home as soon as they arrived.”

The first part of the club’s March meeting was business as usual, with the welcome induction of new members Maureen and Charles Stenger.

The 2022 committee were thanked, and outgoing president Rex Sneyd was warmly applauded for his summary of the branch’s achievements despite Covid intervention and the sad loss of some well-loved members.

“After morning tea the AGM began with Thelie Wynn in charge of proceedings.

“Some positions were still to be filled, but the new President is Wendy Cox, with Ross Ferrier and Trevor Gray, Trish McClung, Thelie Wynn and Graeme Paul all happy to continue in their roles.”

“Most other positions were filled and some volunteers to help with these were welcomed.

“Future plans were outlined for events that would ensure the fun and friendship we all enjoy.”

The Fingal Bay Probus Club now meets at 9.30am on the second Monday of each month at the Community Hall, 8 Norton Street, Nelson Bay.

For more information please phone Rosamund on 0419 119 216.

By Marian SAMPSON