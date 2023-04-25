Gerry Mohan retires after more than 30 years of community service

GERRY Mohan, who has served the community with Harbourside Haven and Port Stephens Veterans and Citizens Aged Care (PSVCAC) since the late eighties, recently tendered his formal resignation as Chairman of the PSVCAC Board.

Gerry made an enormous contribution to PSVCAC and has been involved with the company since 1988, firstly as a member, then as a Board Member, followed by his appointment to the role of Chairman in 2006 upon the retirement of Bill King.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

Gerry’s vision as Chairman was to steer the company to a position of being able to meet the ever-growing number of changes and reform in the aged care industry with a professional staff in place, being able to grow the business and provide an increased number of services to seniors in the Port Stephens region, while honouring the original legacy of the company founders.

At the heart of his vision was to ensure the comfort and service provided to residents and clients was never compromised.

“As a Board, whilst we are sad to see Gerry leave, we are very grateful for the extraordinary job he has done as Chairman, his tremendous support of the company and the broader Port Stephens community, and wish him all the very best in his retirement,” a PSVCAC board spokesperson told News Of The Area.

Moving forward, Raad Richards has been appointed by the Board as Acting Chairman until the 2023 Annual General Meeting to be held later in the year.

“I look forward to working closely with the Board and with the CEO, Suzanne Newton, over the next few months as we face many challenges as an organisation and the major reforms within the aged care sector,” Raad Richards said.

“I have every confidence in our ability to continue to find innovative and efficient ways to best deliver services to the growing aged population in the Port Stephens area in a financially viable and sustainable way.”

Max Pride will move into the role of Deputy Chairman in this interim period.

By Marian SAMPSON