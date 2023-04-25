The Big Red Kidney Bus returns to Nelson Bay

FREE dialysis sessions will be available to holiday makers as the Big Red Kidney Bus returns to the Halifax Holiday Park at Nelson Bay from 19 June to 22 July.

Each year, Kidney Health Australia sends two Big Red Kidney Buses to coastal and regional destinations in NSW and Victoria, staying at holiday parks for four to six weeks at a time.



Dialysis consumers from anywhere in Australia or New Zealand can book free dialysis sessions on the Bus.

Each Bus features three comfortable dialysis chairs with individual entertainment systems and wheelchair access.

For people on dialysis and their carers, holidays can often seem out of reach.

With three morning and three evening sessions available from Monday to Saturday on each bus, haemodialysis consumers can book a trip away with family and friends while maintaining their regular in-centre dialysis routine.

While the Bus is primarily for holiday dialysis, people are also invited to use the service if they are travelling for work, or if the bus allows them to dialyse closer to their regular renal unit.

Kidney Health Australia CEO Chris Forbes said, “Kidney disease is an incredibly debilitating disease so enabling people in regional areas to access life-saving dialysis treatment while also minimising their travel time and out-of-pocket costs will be of enormous benefit.

“Our Big Red Kidney Bus mobile dialysis program is much loved by our kidney community as it gives them the freedom to travel beyond their treating clinic, a freedom so many of us take for granted and which can significantly improve their quality of life,” he said.

Chronic kidney disease (CKD) is a silent and insidious condition that steals the opportunity, the future, and the lives of too many Australians.

Over two million Australians are affected by CKD, including 1.8 million who are unaware they are living with the condition.

First Nations Australians are twice as likely to have signs of CKD (22 percent and ten percent respectively).

Halifax Holiday Park has supported the Bus since the service began in NSW in 2017.

By Marian SAMPSON