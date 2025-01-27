Five charged on Australia Day across NSW



NSW POLICE have commended the conduct of crowds participating in Australia Day events across the state.

A high-visibility policing operation saw general duties officers supported by specialist units including the Traffic and Highway Patrol Command, Police Transport Command, Operations Support Group, Public Order and Riot Squad, Mounted Unit, Dog Unit, Water Police and PolAir. On Sunday, just five charges were laid for a range of offences including knife, assault and offensive conduct offences.

Operation Commander, Assistant Commissioner Gavin Wood, said he was “happy with the way everyone conducted themselves”.

“The vast majority of people that came out to enjoy the festivities, celebrated safely and responsibly, which made for a good day.”