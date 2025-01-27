Former Dungog junior scores maiden century



FORMER Dungog junior cricket player Lachie Berry has scored his maiden century playing for Maitland 13s at the LJ Hooker Ballina Stage 3 Carnival.

Maitland started the Ballina carnival with a game against the Brisbane Bears.

Skipper Leo Field lost the toss and his side was sent into bat.

The top order was dismissed cheaply to leave Maitland struggling at 3/23, before Finn Brownlee chipped in with 15 runs in partnership with Lachie Berry to get their side back on track.

Berry showed patience to score his first 50 runs of the day, knocking the ball into gaps and putting away any loose deliveries.

With 15 overs remaining however he flicked a switch.

His next 50 runs came from about 30 balls as he ended on 105 not out, a performance described by onlookers as an “absolute pleasure to watch”.

Eli Staines also made a run-a-ball 22 toward the end of the innings to help Maitland’s total to 209.

Going into bat, Brisbane made an attacking start, reaching 107 by the halfway mark.

Max Mcewan and Lachie Berry picked up two wickets each, with Xavier Bower getting one.

Thanks to great catches from Leo Field and Max Vesper the runs through the middle started to slow, but with Brisbane requiring 60 runs from ten overs it was anyone’s game.

Kade Bailey’s bowling at the death, and his team’s excellent fielding, made the difference.

Bailey took three wickets, while his team mates managed two run outs to give their side a 31 run win.