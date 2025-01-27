Flood recovery support boosts Dungog Shire



FLOOD-AFFECTED residents of Dungog Shire will now have access to vital recovery support following a joint announcement by the Albanese and Minns governments.

The funding, provided under the Commonwealth-State Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements (DRFA), aims to help families, farmers, and businesses rebuild after the severe storms and flooding that impacted the region from 15 January.



James Campbell, a councillor representing Ward B on the Dungog Shire Council, commended the local community and emergency services for their tireless efforts in the wake of the disaster.

“From the incredible work of council crews and the RFS clearing roads, to neighbours checking in on each other and lending a hand where needed, our community has shown its resilience and compassion,” Campbell said. “But for our infrastructure and many residents, it’s still a long road to recovery.”

The DRFA funding includes emergency assistance for eligible residents, such as accommodation and essential needs.

It also provides grants for uninsured, low-income households to replace lost items and undertake essential home repairs.

Concessional loans are available for small businesses, farmers, and non-profits, while primary producers can access freight subsidies.

Additionally, the funding will support Dungog Shire Council in covering clean-up costs and repairing damaged public infrastructure.

“This result represents some of the best of what our three branches of government can accomplish when we work together in service of the people,” Campbell said.

“Families, farmers, and businesses across our shire have been devastated, and I hope this news provides comfort to those doing it tough.”

He also acknowledged the swift action of NSW Minister for Emergency Services Jihad Dib and Federal Minister for Emergency Management Jenny McAllister, along with the advocacy efforts of Dungog Shire Council.

Residents are encouraged to stay informed and access assistance via www.disasterassist.gov.au.

The support is a vital step forward as the community begins the long process of recovery.

By Shannon BENTON

