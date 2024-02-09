Five generations catch up in Coffs Harbour



FIVE generations aged from one month to 96 years held a family get-together in Coffs Harbour recently.

Baby Rohan Dwyer met his great-great-grandmother Doreen Goundry for the first time, accompanied by his mother Kahala Dwyer, 23, grandmother Samantha Dury, 43, and great-grandmother Karen, 63.



“Kahala and her husband Nick were visiting from Bathurst with Rohan,” Karen said.

“They visit Coffs and family around Christmas time every second year.

“Kahala, Sam and I all went to Narranga Primary School, we’re all locals.”

As far as good genes are concerned, Rohan seemingly has a head start in life, with four great-great-grandparents still alive, not to mention other senior family members.

“It can get a bit confusing sometimes,” Karen said.

“It’s fair to say he has lots of family who love him.”

As to the reasons for family members’ long innings’, Karen’s not 100 percent sure what to put it down to.

“I’m not sure what the secret is to Mum’s longevity,” Karen said.

“She was born in England and always worked hard, never been a drinker or a smoker, always liked to cook and eat fresh fruit and veggies.

“She still lives in her own home, won’t take any Panadols and gets on with life.

“I think they’re just tougher that generation.”

By Mike HELY