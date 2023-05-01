Flashback: The day mighty the 1975 Karuah Roos were crowned Newcastle Second Division champions

HISTORIC Karuah Roos Rugby League Football Club is celebrating a ten year milestone since re-forming after a short hiatus in the Newcastle Hunter Rugby League competition.

Back at their spiritual home base at Lionel Morten Oval, the proud Roos have opened the 2023 season with impressive performances in the Newcastle Hunter Mens Northern Conference.

Steeped in tradition, the Roos have produced an array of talent over the years and have fielded some powerful combinations throughout the mens senior ranks.

One of the club’s greatest ever outfits was the premiership-winning 1975 Karuah side that defeated Gateshead 23-12 in a hard-fought Grand Final to clinch the Newcastle Second Division premiership.

Club President Daniel Evans told News Of The Area, “The 1975 Roos have a special place in the Karuah club’s annals and are widely regarded as one of the region’s best ever teams.

“They etched their names in Roos’ folklore for their skill and tenacity and never-say-die spirit that was the cornerstone of many club victories,” reflected Evans.

Under inspirational captain-coach Russell Elkin, the mighty Roos finished minor and major premiers to bring home the John Dunn Cup trophy.

Other team members included Kevin Smith, Terry Dew, Neil Gardiner, Barry Peacock, Eric Lambourne, Russell Sellers, Bruce Mathews, Phil Fraser, Doug Bowden, Allan Robards, Ian Chapman, John Martin, Mick Sackley, Ken Maytom, Rodney Gough, Kelvin Woodward, Danny Manton, Harold Evans and Darrell Johnson.

The team’s manager was Harry Chapman and ball boys were Timothy Greentree and Darrin Ray.

Karuah’s womens representative prop and skipper Jess Neilson is the niece of Kelvin Woodward and the granddaughter of former Roos legend Lionel Morten while Harold Evans is the great uncle of current mens hooker and Club President Daniel Evans.

The Roos have opened their Mens A Grade campaign with rousing victories over Waratah Mayfield (34-12) at Waratah Oval and Tea Gardens Hawks (22-10) at Lionel Morten Oval.

Flying winger Adam Crampton bagged four of Karuah’s seven tries against Waratah before notching a double in last Sunday’s big clash against the powerful Hawks.

By Chris KARAS