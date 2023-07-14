Flora Delights at Stuarts Point and District Garden Club’s Inaugural Meeting

STUARTS Point was bathed in sunshine as a troupe of flora-loving individuals gathered at the community hall on July 5 for the inaugural meeting of the Stuarts Point and District Garden Club (SPaDGC) .

As gardeners’ thoughts turn to more daylight hours 20 people turned out for the meeting.



New president Denise O’Connor reckoned the numbers were pretty impressive for a frst meeting.

“As a newly-formed entity, we take advice from ‘Garden Clubs of Australia’, and aim to function as an affiliate with the organisation’s support,” she said.

Garden Clubs of Australia Inc is a not-for-profit organisation formed by Margaret Davis OBE in 1950, and it provides a range of services to its members (and affiliated clubs) and currently has a membership of more than 780 affiliated clubs representing more than 52,000 individuals, with a resounding motto, ‘Friendship Through Gardens’.

President Denise introduced guest speaker, zone coordinator Marion Watts, who took the floor to elaborate about the myriad benefits of being involved in the club/organisation.

“We have a ‘show bench’ at every meeting, which encourages friendly competition, as well as insights into growing techniques and presentation,” she said.

Event organisers also provided a lunch of finger food and promised similar for upcoming meetings, to convene at the Stuarts Point Community Hall on the first Wednesday each month.

A $2 door fee accounts for membership of a dedicated garden club.

For more information phone Denise O’Connor on 0434 372 707 and checkout Garden Clubs of Australia on the internet.

By Jen HETHERINGTON