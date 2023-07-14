Flora Delights at Stuarts Point and District Garden Club’s Inaugural Meeting Nambucca Valley Nambucca Valley - popup ad Nambucca Valley News by News Of The Area - Modern Media - July 14, 2023 A Floral Frenzy! STUARTS Point was bathed in sunshine as a troupe of flora-loving individuals gathered at the community hall on July 5 for the inaugural meeting of the Stuarts Point and District Garden Club (SPaDGC) . As gardeners’ thoughts turn to more daylight hours 20 people turned out for the meeting. Advertise with News of The Area today. It’s worth it for your business. Message us. Phone us – (02) 4981 8882. Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au New president Denise O’Connor reckoned the numbers were pretty impressive for a frst meeting. “As a newly-formed entity, we take advice from ‘Garden Clubs of Australia’, and aim to function as an affiliate with the organisation’s support,” she said. Garden Clubs of Australia Inc is a not-for-profit organisation formed by Margaret Davis OBE in 1950, and it provides a range of services to its members (and affiliated clubs) and currently has a membership of more than 780 affiliated clubs representing more than 52,000 individuals, with a resounding motto, ‘Friendship Through Gardens’. President Denise introduced guest speaker, zone coordinator Marion Watts, who took the floor to elaborate about the myriad benefits of being involved in the club/organisation. “We have a ‘show bench’ at every meeting, which encourages friendly competition, as well as insights into growing techniques and presentation,” she said. Event organisers also provided a lunch of finger food and promised similar for upcoming meetings, to convene at the Stuarts Point Community Hall on the first Wednesday each month. A $2 door fee accounts for membership of a dedicated garden club. For more information phone Denise O’Connor on 0434 372 707 and checkout Garden Clubs of Australia on the internet. By Jen HETHERINGTON Zone Coordinator Marion Watts addresses the gathering. Home grown/baked brunch is a promised feature. Vice-President Garry Miles casts his vote.