Boambee Hall bursts with NAIDOC celebrations

ONE Mob Radio presented the Gumbaynggirr 2023 NAIDOC Week Concert, on Monday 3 July, a vibrant showcase of indigenous culture and talent.

This year’s NAIDOC theme was ‘For Our Elders’, highlighting the wisdom and contributions of the community’s elders.



Despite a last-minute change of location because of bad weather, the event at Boambee Community Hall was a resounding success.

Lachlan Skinner, event MC and One Mob Radio founder, expressed his delight, praising the musicians, dancers, and attendees who made it a fantastic event.

“Even after doing NAIDOC for so long, you can still find yourself getting caught off guard,” he said.

“Thanks to the musicians, dancers, and everyone who made their way up from Urunga.

“Despite the weather – we managed to pull off a fantastic event,” he told News Of The Area.

The concert brought together a diverse range of attendees, spanning different age groups, who connected, learned about community services, and enjoyed delicious soup and damper.

The event featured a sausage sizzle, lively music, and engaging performances, with children happily playing football in the background.

NAIDOC week was described by Skinner as a joyous occasion, akin to a ‘Blak Christmas in July’ where the community gathers to celebrate its vibrant and enduring culture.

Skinner emphasised the importance of this year’s NAIDOC week in honouring and uniting mob, highlighting the pivotal role of the elders as guardians of knowledge and community foundations.

He called for conversations and learning with the elders, recognising their significant contributions.

The event kicked off with a heartfelt welcome to country by Aunty Jenny Skinner, followed by captivating performances from the Buudabung Bari Dancers, Hustle Mob Movement, Birren Slabb, and Jumbaal Dreaming.

One Mob Radio expressed pride in hosting four NAIDOC events on the Gumbaynggirr Coast this year, including the NAIDOC Harbourside Markets and the upcoming Elders Luncheon and Coffs Coast Blak & White NAIDOC Ball.

Despite the logistical challenges, the Boambee Community Hall proved to be the perfect venue, fostering connection, and creating an intimate and inclusive atmosphere.

The 2023 Gumbaynggirr NAIDOC Concert exemplified the dedication and passion of organisations and individuals coming together to celebrate the indigenous community’s rich heritage.

It served as a reminder of the enduring significance of the elders and their invaluable contributions to Australian culture.

By James LANDER