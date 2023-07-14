Beatties Quality Furniture celebrates 40 years of serving the community

BEATTIES Quality Furniture, the famous, family-owned furniture store in Nambucca Heads is celebrating 40 years in business.

Looking back the founders, Elizabeth and Alan Beattie, couldn’t be more thankful they chose this Mid North Coast beachside town in 1983 when they retired from their farming life in Parkes.



Researching where they would like to live in their later years, they were actively looking at small coastal towns with milder weather than Melbourne, where they grew up, and not as hot as Parkes, where they had been farming.

“Nambucca Heads also was a beautiful green, hilly, seaside location, totally different to the countryside of the Central West,” son, and now proprietor of Beatties, Michael Beattie told News Of The Area.

Elizabeth and Alan always believed in buying quality for themselves that lasts, rather than replacing things often when they break or wear out.

They had an interest in furniture and putting the two together they started Beattie’s business in 1983 along with their daughter Joanne, now known as Beatties Quality Furniture without the apostrophe.

Over 15 years ago Michael took over the family business after working in agriculture for many years.

“We have one large store in Nambucca Heads, centrally located for our customers in the Coffs Coast Region,” said Michael.

“We deliver for free to Woolgoolga in the north to Kempsey in the south, Dorrigo in the west and everywhere in between.

“We have customers coming from further afield for the quality furniture that we sell and are pleasantly surprised at the large range that we display and sell.”

Taking their own family values and creating a culture of honesty, Michael shares, “We believe that we shouldn’t sell anything that we wouldn’t be happy with ourselves.

“The strong values of honesty and a ‘helping your neighbours’ attitude, common in the farming community, still shows in the service offered by our family owned and run business.

“Our selection process of the furniture we sell is influenced by our passion for quality stylish furniture which lasts, is good value for money and is environmentally sound.”

When Beatties started the furniture industry was very different to what it is today.

With 1983 being the official launch date for the internet, online shopping was a long way off and stores outside of the main cities didn’t stock international brands like they do today.

“Most furniture was still Australian made,” said Michael, adding, ”sadly, over the years, the manufacturing costs have driven a lot of manufacturing overseas.

“Today we still sell furniture made in Australia and from Norway, Germany, Serbia, Vietnam and Thailand.”

None of the current furniture retailers on the Coffs Coast existed, including Harvey Norman.

Over the 40 years Beatties has been in operation many stores have come and gone.

“As the larger budget chains have evolved in Australia selling low-cost furniture we have concentrated on long lasting, quality furniture with a greater number of options to make our customers’ furniture choices individual to their style.”

Before expanding into their current premises Beatties ran out of two shops in the main street of Nambucca Heads.

“A funny story remembered in family folklore is of a time that Alan and Elizabeth crossed paths with customers going from one shop to the other and sold the same lounge twice.

“This hastened our expansion into our current location.”

With competition coming into the market, Beatties stays strong to its belief in its family values, “the personal service and delivery by our own trained team makes the shopping experience at Beatties different,” said Michael.

“Finding the right lounge or recliner that is perfect for you can be like buying shoes, we’re all different shapes and sizes and so is our furniture.

“Our customers have no flat-pack assembly or delivery frustrations compared to shopping online.

“Our delivery team assembles all furniture free of charge including beds.”

With forty years of furniture under their belt what makes the Beattie family’s day?

“Seeing a customer melt into a chair when they have found their perfect fit or hearing from a happy customer ringing to say how wonderful our delivery team was and how perfect their new furniture looks in their home.”

Celebrating this ruby anniversary, Beatties Nambucca Heads is having a 40th Birthday Sale.

“There’s great specials that we have organised with our trusted brands starting from 11 July through to 31 July,” he said.

Michael and his wife Kathy are still excited about the furniture that they sell and feel a thrill when they find something new that their customers would love.

“We keep abreast of the trends in style and colours, constantly looking to excel in our field and have a shop that we are proud to share with the Coffs Coast region.

“There’s always something new to see at Beatties,” said Michael.

By Andrea FERRARI