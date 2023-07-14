Nambucca Valley Country Music Club – supporting those helping others

NAMBUCCA Valley musicians have done it again, offering up sizeable donations to organisations working at the coal front to help everyday people with everyday problems.

Country music is one of the most popular forms of music across the globe and it is often said that popularity stems from its lyrics, tending to be about real life and everyday problems therefore, relatable to most people.



Locally it is clear country music lovers do indeed understand everyday problems.

The Nambucca Valley Country Music Club has presented a cheque for $560 to the Seventh Day Adventist Community Food Pantry in Kempsey and another cheque for $1500 to the Nambucca Valley Community Church Food Hub.

On making the presentation, club president June Edmondson said both organisations were wonderful, providing for people doing it tough in the Kempsey and Nambucca communities, giving food and other necessities to those in need.

“They are manned by wonderful groups of volunteers who go above and beyond to keep these great services operating,” she said.

The Nambucca Valley Country Music Club is a not-for-profit group with the proceeds from each event going to local charities.

In the past eight years the club has donated in the vicinity of $40,000 to local charities and organisations, including the Rural Fire Service, Riding for the Disabled, Hospital Auxiliaries and more.

Nambucca Valley Country Music Club gathers money earned from its regular events on the last Sunday of each month at the Nambucca Bowling Club.

There is a special guest artist each month and events also feature the talented Nambucca Valley Country Music Club artists.

By Mick BIRTLES