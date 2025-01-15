Former MidCoast councillor Dr David Keegan farewelled



FORMER MidCoast Councillor and Country Labor candidate for Myall Lakes Dr David Keegan, has been remembered as a passionate advocate for community wellbeing.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

The loved and respected former GP was farewelled at a service in Byron Bay following his death on 23 December, aged 67.

Dr Keegan served as a councillor on Greater Taree City Council from 2008-2016 and on MidCoast Council from 2017-2021.

Mayor Claire Pontin said he has left a lasting impact on the community.

“As a Councillor, Dr Keegan was always a strong advocate for environmental, wellbeing and financial issues,” she said.

“His tireless service, leadership and commitment to improving the lives of those around him is a testament to his character and legacy.

“Dr Keegan’s contribution as a respected local doctor and Councillor on Greater Taree City Council and MidCoast Council will be remembered with great appreciation.”

Dr Keegan and his wife Fay moved to the Mid North Coast in 1986, and raised their children Mathew and Jessica at Pampoolah.

In 2015, he ran for the seat of Myall Lakes for the Country Labor Party polling second behind the Nationals’ Stephen Bromhead.