Letter to the Editor: Seniors gouged on pool costs



DEAR News Of The Area,

I WRITING to you in regard to the pricing increase to the entry of Coffs Harbour War Memorial Pool.

This I believe to be completely unfair to pensioners in Coffs Harbour.

I noticed from 1 July 2024 my annual senior entrance fee has gone from $330.00 to $693.00 annually, almost a 100 percent rise.

How can one afford a price gouging of this much?

I have written to the Council about this increase.

The reply back: “The fee increase is greater for a small amount of people on 12 month membership as access to the facility has increased with heating of the Olympic Pool making it a year round facility.”

For pensioners on fixed incomes using this facility I find this increase ridiculous.

We use this facility for our health and well-being.

Why should pensioners be forced to pay this increase to fund increased heating costs?

A very poor example of Coffs City Council not caring about the health of pensioners who contribute vast amounts to council rates directly.

I hope Council can see their way to a more moderate increase which is affordable for the residents of Coffs Harbour.

Regards,

Don MCKENZIE,

Coffs Harbour.