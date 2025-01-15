Letter to the Editor: Seniors gouged on pool costs Opinion Property/Sports/Opinion - popup ad by News Of The Area - Modern Media - January 15, 2025 DEAR News Of The Area, I WRITING to you in regard to the pricing increase to the entry of Coffs Harbour War Memorial Pool. This I believe to be completely unfair to pensioners in Coffs Harbour. I noticed from 1 July 2024 my annual senior entrance fee has gone from $330.00 to $693.00 annually, almost a 100 percent rise. How can one afford a price gouging of this much? I have written to the Council about this increase. The reply back: “The fee increase is greater for a small amount of people on 12 month membership as access to the facility has increased with heating of the Olympic Pool making it a year round facility.” For pensioners on fixed incomes using this facility I find this increase ridiculous. We use this facility for our health and well-being. Why should pensioners be forced to pay this increase to fund increased heating costs? A very poor example of Coffs City Council not caring about the health of pensioners who contribute vast amounts to council rates directly. I hope Council can see their way to a more moderate increase which is affordable for the residents of Coffs Harbour. Regards, Don MCKENZIE, Coffs Harbour.