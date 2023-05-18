Former Socceroo appointed Technical Director at North Coast Football

FORMER Socceroo Greg Brown has been appointed as the new Technical Director of North Coast Football.

“I am delighted to be appointed Technical Director at North Coast Football,” Brown said.

“I have been coaching in the Clarence Valley and am excited to help the next generation of footballers and coaches in the region,” he said.

From a humble background in Manchester, England, Greg Brown ventured to New Zealand at the age of 22 for a one year football experience that turned into four decades.

The centre forward was an instant hit in New Zealand, becoming the top goal scorer in the National Soccer League before transferring to the Parramatta Eagles in Australia in 1987.

Brown’s goal scoring prowess continued at the Eagles, where he became the top goal scorer in the Australian National Soccer League (NSL).

In 1990 Brown was named ‘Yardley Gold Australian football player of the year’ and won twelve caps for Australia, scoring three goals for the Socceroos.

“I was scoring plenty of goals and was told I would be given a spot in the national team to play in their next series.

“It was a huge honour.

“Our first match was against New Zealand, which made it easy on me, as I knew all of their players.

“But our second match was against England, Gary Lineker was their captain, and as a striker I was up against the likes of Chris Woods, Stuart Pearce and Paul Parker.

“We narrowly lost 1-0 and that was to an own goal,” Brown laughed.

Brown’s football resume is a coup for NCF endorsed by President Wendy Schafer.

“Greg’s wealth of experience with youth player development will add expertise and improve development in the region,” she said.

“Greg’s willingness to work with and develop better coaches and players is something the zone will benefit from.

“Having a key influencer who is based in the Clarence Valley will help us take football forwards across the whole of the region,” Schafer said.

New NCF committee member Sean Cahill from Nambucca, who is the brother of Socceroos legend Tim Cahill, believes this is one of many things on the horizon to grow football in the region.

“We are obviously disappointed that Gary Phillips is leaving, but he is going to a big job at Football Australia which we are thrilled about,” he said.

“Greg Brown is a fantastic footballer, we are delighted to have a former Australian Footballer of the Year share his knowledge and help nurture the next generation of talent on the North Coast.

“We hope Greg’s appointment is one of many good news stories to help grow football in the region.

“I’ve received several phone calls from international coaches wanting to bring national teams to Coffs Harbour for training camps, the region has a lot to offer.

“And the FIFA Women’s World Cup is around the corner, we have the appetite and facilities to grow the game we love,” said Cahill.

By David WIGLEY