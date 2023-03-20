Free caravan towing workshops in Raymond Terrace

IF you have a caravan, you’ll know that towing isn’t always as easy as it looks. That’s why, Port Stephens Council, supported by Transport for NSW is hosting two workshops where you can learn directly from the experts at Tow-Ed.

The interactive two hour workshop will be held at King Park Sports Complex, Raymond Terrace covering information, tips and demonstrations on towing.



Port Stephens Council Assets Section Manager, John Maretich said the Tow Ed team will take participants through every aspect of towing from hooking up a trailer, manoeuvring it on the road, parking and of course – reversing.

“It’s important that our residents feel road confident and follow the best advice possible when towing a caravan,” Mr Maretich said.

“The Tow-Ed team are experts in Gross Combination Mass, the towing capacity of your vehicle, and how best to support and tow.

“They’ll explain the rules around storing bikes on the back of a caravan and how to load a caravan safely.

“So, if you’ve just purchased a new caravan, are thinking of getting a new trailer or you’ve been towing for some time and just need a refresher – we encourage you to come along.

“We want to make sure our residents have the inside track on towing techniques and are safe and ready to hit the road for their next adventure,” he added.

The free workshops will be held at Raymond Terrace on Friday 24 March 2023, with morning and afternoon sessions available.

Spaces are limited and bookings are essential.

For more information on Council’s Caravan towing workshops, visit pscouncil.info/caravan-towing-workshop and register to secure your spot or contact the Road Safety Officer at Council on 4988 0255.