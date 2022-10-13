Funding available to honour Coffs Coast veterans

PROJECTS supporting Coffs Coast local veterans or boosting awareness of their role in Australia’s military history may be eligible for funding through the Community Grants Program.

Coffs Coast community groups can now apply for $3,000 grants in a new round of funding which closes at 5pm on 11 November.



Member for Coffs Harbour Gurmesh Singh said applications are open for the $100,000 Anzac Community Grants Program and he encourages locals to apply.

“Veterans past and present served to keep us safe and this is a great chance to recognise their sacrifices, while enriching our communities,” Mr Singh said.

“Maybe it’s restoring a medals display cabinet, creating an interactive remembrance garden or researching a local veteran; let’s see what our community ideas and needs are.”

Grants cover four categories:

• local community historical research and education;

• preservation or display of war memorabilia;

• public commemorative events; and

• support to members of the NSW veteran community.

Jane Sury, Community Liaison, Coffs Coast Legacy told NOTA, “A large part of my role in Legacy is building community awareness, not only of the sacrifice and service our veterans have made, but also the important role their families play.

“The ANZAC Community Grants program is a wonderful opportunity to raise awareness on the Coffs Coast as a large number of veterans choose to settle in our beautiful area.

“I would encourage anyone who works in this space to put your thinking cap on and apply for the Grant.”

Richard Kelloway, Senior Veterans Advocate for the Veterans Centre Mid North Coast told NOTA, “Veteran and family support across the Mid North Coast has taken a giant leap forward over the last two years.

“Six advocates in the Legacy OpShop in Coffs Harbour has grown to nineteen operating between Taree and Grafton.

“The Veterans Centre has become the Veteran Wellbeing Network.

“An ANZAC Community Grant is the perfect opportunity to increase the community’s understanding of veteran and family support.

“Network Advocates thank Gurmesh and his Parliamentary colleagues in Clarence, Oxley, Port Macquarie, and Myall Lakes for this great opportunity.”

Applications are open to individuals and not-for-profit organisations including local government

authorities, non-government organisations, ex-service organisations and educational institutions.

Applications can be submitted online until 5pm on 11 November at www.veterans.nsw.gov.au/grants.

By Andrea FERRARI