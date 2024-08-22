Funding boost for Orara Valley’s emergency radio network



ORARA Valley Community Action Network (OVCAN) has been successful in obtaining a grant from the Foundation for Rural and Regional Renewal (FRRR) under the Strengthening Rural Communities program.

Along with a donation of $1000 from the City of Coffs Harbour, supported by General Manager Natalia Cowley and Community Resilience and Recovery Coordinators Luke Barbagallo and Callen Newby, the group will be able to establish an Emergency UHF Radio Network.



“With these funds we have bought our first five UHF radios as part of our greater plan to eventually have a UHF radio in strategic locations throughout the Orara Valley,” OVCAN member Hendrik Bindels told the News Of The Area.

“The objective is to aid in better communications when normal communication channels fail and to ensure full radio coverage, in times of emergencies.

“We have already undertaken preliminary testing, in collaboration with Citizens Radio Emergency Service Teams North Coast, to examine the feasibility of the project.

“This has been successful”.

OVCAN is actively working to establish which households already own a radio; who is interested in purchasing a radio; who has skills or equipment to share; and who would like to help in some other capacity.

“We are very fortunate to have a local tech team whose expertise and knowledge will see this project become a reality.”

OVCAN is asking rural community members who can help spot potential dangers, to participate in the Orara Valley Local Community Information and Emergency 2-way Radio Network by emailing Mr Bindels at hmhbindels@gmail.com.

By Andrea FERRARI