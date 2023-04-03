Funding on offer for Hunter region NFPs and community groups

THE Newcastle Permanent Charitable Foundation’s (NPCF) latest funding round opened on Wednesday March 29, with a pool of over half a million dollars available for new or existing projects which support health, young people and social wellbeing in the Hunter.

Local not-for-profit organisations and community groups have until Monday, 1 May, to apply.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

To assist with the application process, the Charitable Foundation is hosting a free, online workshop on Wednesday, 5 April, from 10:30am –12:00pm (AEST).

Groups can register at https://www.newcastlepermanent.com.au/charitable-foundation/funding

Newcastle Permanent Charitable Foundation Acting Executive Officer, Anita Lucas, encouraged both new and existing partners to apply, particularly in the face of challenging economic times.

“Regional charities are facing the unique combination of increased community demand for services and ongoing barriers to the delivery of their services,” said Ms Lucas.

“It’s been a tough couple of years for not-for-profits, having come through Covid and all the challenges it presented, to now when the rising cost of living is placing pressure on local communities and driving an even higher need for assistance in the Hunter region.

“As the Charitable Foundation celebrates our 20th anniversary, we have renewed drive and motivation to support these organisations that play such a pivotal role in ensuring our regional NSW communities thrive.”

Since being founded in 2003 as a gift to the community, Newcastle Permanent Charitable Foundation has provided over $25 million in funding, touching hundreds of thousands of lives.

Recent projects here in the Hunter region include:

● $98,700 for Hunter Medical Research Institute to go towards a therapeutic intervention that can be used early after diagnosis of Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis, halting disease progression and lifelong suffering.

● $127,000 for Jenny’s Place to support the operation of the Sunshine Hut Clinic, assisting children receive expert help to recover from the trauma of domestic and family violence.

● $121,000 for Spinal Cord Injuries Australia to help expand their community-based peer and family support program to people living with a spinal cord injury.

Applications open Wednesday via the Charitable Foundation website and close at 11.59pm Monday 1 May.

Groups are encouraged to review the eligibility criteria available at https://www.newcastlepermanent.com.au/charitable-foundation/funding/eligibility-criteria