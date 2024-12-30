Funds to improve coverage during Hunter disasters



ADDITIONAL funding to improve mobile phone connectivity across the Hunter region during disasters is now available.

The Albanese Government has announced $55 million worth of grants through Round 8 of the Mobile Black Spot Program (MBSP).



MBSP is a co-funding arrangement with the telco industry for new and upgraded telecommunications infrastructure to enhance mobile coverage and competition.

Round 8 funding is targeted at natural disaster prone locations in regional and rural Australia, to bolster community safety and enable better assistance for locals during and after emergencies.

An online Project Noticeboard has been set up to allow local councillors and state and federal parliamentarians to work with their local communities to identify potential projects.

This can be found by searching “mobile black spot program” on the infrastructure.gov.au website.

Telco industry applicants are being encouraged to review these community submissions when preparing their own applications.

Round 8 also provides higher levels of funding for colocation and active sharing technologies delivered by all three national mobile carriers – Optus, Telstra and TPG.

Applications from the telco industry close on 30 April, 2025.