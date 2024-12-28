Nambucca Heads Island Golf Club

MORE than 100 players teed off in a charity fundraising golf day at the Nambucca Heads Island Golf Course on Saturday – bringing a riot of colour to the fairways.

Participants were challenged to wear something yellow and to donate generously for the Cancer Council.

“From loose change through to plenty of big notes we ended up with $750 in the donation jar which we were pleased with as cancer touches everyone sooner or later in life, either directly or indirectly,” Nambucca Golf Director Henny Oldenhove said.

“Spirits were high on the eve of Christmas, especially the young lads who dressed up as bananas though we’re not sure how B1 and B2 faired on the course as it must have been very warm in those costumes.”

The 18-hole championship layout would benefit from a drink, but the bent grass greens were in magnificent condition.

Playing from the mysteriously positioned gold tees, many in the field struggled on reduced handicaps.

Not so 10-marker Stephen Truelove who followed the yellow brick road to card 37 points to win Division 1 of the Cancer Council Plaza Butchery medley stableford.

Runner-up was Garry Johnstone (10 handicap) with 36 points.

Dale Hanson (19) won Div 2 with 37 points from Wayne Wright (14) on 35. In Div 3, Robert Battaglini (24) saluted with 34 points, from Gregory Lucas (21) on 32.

Ross Morpuss won the Ecomist longest putt on the 1st, while the nearest the pins went to Thomas Wattison on 5, Rodney Robertson on 7, Ben Venner on 8, Andrew Johnston on 13 (Pizza This voucher), Stephen McNeil on 15 and Paul Maxwell nailed it to 22cm on the last to collect the $100 Pro Pin.

On Thursday Craig Riddington (33) had the best round of the day with 42 points to take out Div 3 of the Plaza Butchery medley stableford. Runner-up was Graham Cass (27) with 38.

Graham Long (8) won Div 1 with 38 from Paul Ryan (13) on 36, while in Div 2 Mandy Henry (20) got the chocolates from David Bartos (18).

Neil Duffus won the longest putt on the 1st, while nearest the pins were claimed by Chris Thorndike on 5, Graham Long on 7 and 8, Andrew Maggs the pizza and Peter Farrell on 15. Glen Crow – normally so astute on and around the greens – three-putted the last but has $80 for self-comfort after winning the Pro Pin.

The women played a nine-hole four-member Irish stableford on the Wednesday and the winners with 47 points were the A-Team of Chris Crowley, Kylie Blay, Lisa Urquart and Lyn Vidler. The celebrations rolled on with a Christmas lunch and the 2024 presentations to the champions.

On Tuesday, in another medley stableford sponsored by the Plaza Butchery, big blaster Kai Burkinshaw (3) took the honours with 40 points from Colin Habgood (11) on 37.

Nearest the pins went to Gary Rumble on 5, Paul Ryan on 7, Henry Lysaght on 8, Deidre Fletcher on 13 for the pizza, Daryl Wall on 15 and Club Captain Ray Guiana had the last laugh on 18 winning $40 in the Pro Pin.

Every Friday The Island runs a fun ambrose nine-hole competition open to allcomers, including social players without an official golf handicap. The winners on December 20 were K Gadsden and A Emary with nett 28 from T and S Kimber on 29.25.

By Chris KNIGHT