Further upgrades planned for Karuah RSL



FURTHER refurbishment of the Karuah RSL Club is now ready to begin, following significant upgrades to dining facilities, function rooms, gaming areas and the main bar in recent years.

“The first phase of the refurbishment of the club has now been completed but this was always intended to only be the first phase of a larger process,” said board president Alistair Third.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

“The club is now ready to commence Phase 2.”

Discussion has abounded in recent months as to what the next phase of refurbishment would include, with talk of further extensions of dining and outdoor bar areas, increased and improved gaming areas, and even a move of the bowling green.

“The Board of Directors, having considered all the options for Phase 2, and having listened to the concerns and suggestions of the members, have decided to make Phase 2 far less invasive to the present facilities and to make more efficient and environmentally sustainable changes to the existing facilities within the club,” said club CEO Chris Fraser.

“This phase will see further improvements to the eastern roof of the club, a replacement and modernisation of the club’s solar power system and improvements and beautification of the club’s parking areas.”

Mr Third said the selected upgrades were the best option for the club and its members at this time.

“Although later phases of the refurbishment may yet see the improvements already proposed – including the contentious proposal to move the bowling green – stabilisation and economic improvement to present facilities, although not as visible and ‘in the face of members’, is felt to be the best option,” said Mr Third.