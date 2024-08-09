Letter to the Editor: Party membership a bonus



DEAR News Of The Area,

AT a recent Meet the Candidates Forum in Tanilba Bay that old conundrum was raised by some independent candidates – “Let’s keep party politics out of Council.”

The quick answer to that is… ”Well they would say that wouldn’t they!”

As a Greens candidate in the next Council elections, I have my own views on this topic. Contrary to the views expressed by some independents I see that the backing of a party has many advantages for voters:

1. Greens Party candidates are subjected to vigorous probity checks and are endorsed by their local branch.

2. Voters know where a party candidate stands on lots of issues because they can visit the party website and check out policies that are publicly disclosed for all to see.

An independent candidate is not obliged to declare positions on every, or any, topic that may arise during their time on Council.

3. I use as a guide the four pillars on which the Greens were founded: ecological sustainability, social justice, peace and non-violence, and grassroots participatory democracy.

Greens councillors throughout Australia are proudly guided by these principles and the community which they serve.

3. There are 67 Greens Councillors already in NSW ranging from city councils to country towns such as Yass, Wagga Wagga, Brewarrina and coastal towns like Kempsey, Port Macquarie, Coffs Harbour and Ballina.

There are Greens Mayors in Shoalhaven and Glen Innes.

I can call on the expertise and experience of any of these councillors who may have already dealt with issues that may arise here in Port Stephens.

So, while ‘Independent candidates’ may see party membership as a negative (what a surprise!), I see it as a bonus to be guided by a party with proven grassroots foundations, transparent policies and a wealth of experience and expertise in local government.

Regards,

Kim SCOTT,

Greens candidate,

East Ward.