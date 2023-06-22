Glenreagh Timber Festival: A traditional family day out

TIMBERFEST is just over a month away, with the event shaping up to be a cracking family day out.

The Glenreagh Timber Festival opens on Saturday 29 July at 9:00am and runs until 4:30pm at the Glenreagh Recreational Reserve.



The festival is supported by twelve community groups in Glenreagh and sponsored by Paradox Media, Urunga Chainsaw & Mower and First Super Australian Industry Fund.

Many popular traditional events will take place throughout the day.

A high spot is always the North Coast Axemen Association in action, who take on the Tree Climb demonstration in the Wood Chop.

See how things were done in days gone by with interactive displays featuring wood workers, saddlers, blacksmiths and a vast array of antique machinery from all over Australia, including traction and portable engines from Tamworth and Glen Innes.

There will be a number of vintage and restored cars and motorcycles, as well as the retro tractors making a fabulous entrance in the festival.

Enjoy listening to the heartfelt lyrics and melodic voice of event headliner, The Voice finalist Mick Harrington.

Mick works as a Director of Forest and Wood Communities Australia, advocating for timber towns, and is a third-generation timber industry worker himself.

Children can enjoy a full program of activities including the popular horse rides from HWH Stables, sensory play sessions with Sprinkle and Play, face painting, Pets and Critters Petting Zoo, side show games and appearances from the Smiley Squad.

There are over 70 market stalls to browse, ranging from fresh produce, homemade condiments, baby and children clothing, wooden toys and high quality items.

Entries are open for the Coffs Kobbers Kruiser Klub’s Show and Shine, supported by the Country 2 Coast Motor Inn.

There are over eight categories to choose from.

The Fire to Flourish Cultural Tent will host the event’s Welcome to Country, Smoking Ceremony and dances with the Giingan Gumbaynggirr Dance Crew by BMNAC.

Tickets for a range of interactive workshops including basket weaving, Indigenous jewellery, kokedama and drumming with Kaya Boom can be pre-booked.

“Our working dog show is a fascinating event that showcases the impressive skills and abilities of trained dogs working alongside cattle,” Festival Coordinaot Rikki Centinich told News Of The Area.

“The show will highlight the partnership between the dogs and their handler Scott Amon from Valla, in commanding and herding livestock.”

And then there’s the feeds.

Timberfest is also providing a large range of food trucks thanks to the Twilight Food Festival Coffs Harbour.

“This year we have even more variety of hot food, sweet treats and warm drinks including our old faithful canteen for the traditional sausage of steak sanga.”

As parking is limited, people are urged to carpool if they can.

“Or, grab one of our shuttle buses from the township of Glenreagh or you can buy a parking pass to park on-site,” said Rikki.

Visit www.glenreaghtimberfestival.com.au to pre-purchase tickets, book workshops and view the full program of events.

For any other enquiries or for information to partner with the festival, please contact Festival Coordinator Rikki Cetinich at Hello@glenreaghtimberfestival.com.au.

By Andrea FERRARI