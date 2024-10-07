Gloucester embraces the world’s fastest growing sport



THERE are over 14,000 official pickleball players in Australia according to Pickleball Australia.

But it’s thought that as many as 20,000 people across the country are playing the world’s fastest growing sport – including in Gloucester.

Pickleball enthusiast Brad Moore, started a local group at the end of 2023.

“I used to play on the Central Coast, and when I moved here and there was no group, I decided to get one going,” he told the News Of The Area.

Starting with four people, the group now has 20 players.

Pickleball is a combination of tennis, table tennis, and badminton played on a badminton-size court with a paddle and a small, perforated plastic ball.

It can be played as singles but, more commonly, a doubles format is used.

The Gloucester Pickleball group began playing on a temporary court at the tennis club but now uses three courts at the Recreation Centre, thanks to U3A Gloucester.

“We are always looking for new activities for our members and Pickleball is a great fit,” U3A Secretary Ray Vale said.

The group meets every Monday and Thursday at 8am and plays for two hours.

“It is mostly over 60s who play,” Brad said with a laugh.

“I think it’s because there is not as much running as tennis. It’s more about reflexes.”

Pickleball Australia describes the game as fun and challenging where players earn points not purely by power and speed, but also through positioning, patience, tactics, and touch.

“The game is easy to learn, fun, and great exercise,” said David Moss, one of the players.

Pickleball can be played at any level and like most sports, there is a strong social element.

“I’m new to Gloucester and I have found the Pickleball gang very welcoming to everyone, regardless of experience,” Sandra Harrison said.

The group would like to encourage anyone interested in getting involved in Pickleball to come to the Recreation Centre and try it out.

“We’ll lend you a paddle, but once you start playing, you’ll want one of your own,” Brad said.

By Wendy BUSWELL