Murray and Nightingale Steady Win in Four Ball Golf



IT was a sunny start to the Four Ball Multiplier event last Wednesday, 2 October, for the Gloucester Women Golfers, with the clouds gathering for the second nine holes.

To pre-empt any issues at a hole where one or other of the players failed to score a point and so rendering their partner’s score to a team zero, the “sorrys” were announced at the first tee!

The conditions were heavy after the recent rain. Galahs galore were busy feeding on the course while magpies swept on those trying to putt on the 8th green… it seemed, however, that, if a player was wearing dark colours they escaped this torment.

The winners were Elaine Murray and Rhonda Nightingale with 61 points with both players showing consistency with their individual scores of 33 and 32. Balls went to Myrelle Fraser and Dale Rabbett with 58 points, and to Anne Wand and Gai Falla one point back on 57.

The Nearest-to-the-Pins on the 6th and 15th holes were won by Carolyn Davies in Division 1 and by Pam Paff in Division 2, with both balls just hanging on to the edge of the green to be able to qualify for the prize.

On Wednesday 9 October the Gloucester Women will play an Elaine Murray sponsored Individual Stableford doubling as the 2024 Monthly Medal playoff in which all those who won a Monthly Medal during the year are in the running for the prize. On the following Wednesday there will be the annual Town versus Country event in the form of an Individual Stableford sponsored by Pam Paff.

By Carolyn DAVIES