Gloucester Giving Tree initiative makes holidays a little brighter



THE Bucketts Way Neighbourhood Group (BWNG) Giving Tree is an opportunity to make the holiday season a little brighter for local families and community members doing it tough this Christmas.

First launched in 2017, the campaign has collected over 1,000 gifts from community members, organisations and businesses.



The Gloucester Men’s Shed donated over $300 of toys in 2023.

Gloucester’s Regional Australia Bank branch has acted as a main street drop-off point for donated gifts since 2022, and MidCoast Council will again be collecting gifts and food items.

“The BWNG Giving Tree provides a tangible, community-driven way to support local people who may be doing it tough, particularly during the holiday season,” said Amber Galvin, BWNG Connections Programme Officer.

“By addressing the immediate needs of individuals and families we give everyone a chance to celebrate the holidays with dignity.

“We’ve also found that rallying together for a cause fosters community engagement, raises awareness around issues affecting local people and empowers donors to make a personal impact.

“Together we can make Christmas a little brighter for those who need it most.

“The Giving Tree tradition invites you to spread joy and kindness to local families and children in need.”

This year the BWNG is joining forces with Ray White Gloucester and their seasonal charity initiative, ‘A Little Ray of Giving’.

Through this initiative Ray White offices across Australia and New Zealand partner with philanthropic organisations like BWNG to collect donations of food, clothes, Christmas gifts and new toys.

For the past decade, this initiative has provided some much-needed support and care to families that struggle over the demanding holiday period, while allowing Ray White members to give back to their local communities.

Community members can get involved with the BWNG Giving Tree by donating a new, unwrapped gift to the following locations:

– Ray White Gloucester: 100 Church Street, Gloucester

– Gloucester Regional Australia Bank: 36 Church Street, Gloucester

– BWNG: 88 King Street, Gloucester

– MidCoast Council’s Gloucester Office: 89 King Street, Gloucester

Donations must be received by Friday 6 December 2024.

Gifts for all ages are welcome, but BWNG has a special focus on school-aged children.

Gifts will be available for collection on Monday 9 and Tuesday 10 December 2024 from 10am at BWNG’s office at 88 King Street.

Follow BWNG’s Facebook or Instagram page to stay in the loop with the campaign.