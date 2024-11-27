Work on Bowraville Theatre improvements looks set to continue



NAMBUCCA Valley Council General Manager Bede Spannagle says all signs look good for work to recommence on much-awaited upgrades to Bowraville Theatre.

According to the GM, a representative from the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD) met with Council on site at the historic theatre and “gave a positive response” to Council’s suggestion that work continue but at a reduced scale to initially approved upgrades.



Official confirmation of the department’s decision still has not been received by Council, Mr Spannagle said.

Originally slated to be finished by December 2025, the $707,000 Bushfire Local Economic Recovery Fund (BLERF) project was reported to be in doubt by NOTA in September of this year and little work had been completed.

Skyrocketing costs and that the original quote did not take updated fire regulations into account, were two of the reasons cited by Council staff who sought to cancel the grant until more funds could be found.

At the time, councillors voted not to cancel the project but rather keep the funds and request the funding body (DPIRD) allow an amendment to the scale of the work.

At a Council meeting in late August, Bowraville Theatre Committee members spoke of being shocked at the project’s position, and complained that little consultation had taken place with them in the lead-up to the announcement to cancel.

“One of the complaints made was a lack of communication so I have personally made sure that the CFO (Chief Financial Officer) and Project Manager are keeping the theatre group informed,” Mr Spannagle told NOTA.

Bowraville Arts Council Secretary Dale Hawkins confirmed this when NOTA contacted her last week.

“(As far as we know) work is proceeding on disabled access and the lift for the stage as well as rewiring of the theatre.

“A project manager has been appointed and they are keeping us in the loop,” she added.

Originally the project was to include a new dressing room as well as disabled access improvements, but the funding shortfall for the entire project was estimated to be in the region of $650,000 and Council faced the possibility of having to repay funds totalling $41,000 which had already been spent.

By Ned COWIE