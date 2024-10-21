Gloucester men charged with larceny offence



TWO men from the Gloucester area have been charged by Police after allegedly stealing items they were meant to be moving for a client.

The men, a 48-year-old and a 39-year-old, were contracted to move property on Thursday 10 October from a Forbesdale property to a Gloucester premises in a box truck.



A number of moving boxes containing olive oil, items of manchester, rolls of garden hose and collectable coins were allegedly removed by one of the males in their private vehicle and stored at a Gloucester address.

Some of the property was also stored at a Stratford residence.

On Tuesday 15 October, Gloucester Police attended the 48-year-old man’s premises and seized a number of the stolen items.

The man was taken into custody and arrested and charged with ‘larceny as a bailee’.

On Wednesday 16 October, Gloucester Police attended the 39-year-old man’s premises and seized more stolen property.

The man was also taken into custody, arrested and charged.

At this stage, it appears that all stolen property has been recovered by Police.