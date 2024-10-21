Murray Bowden in big win



RAIN threatened on 19 October at the Gloucester Golf Club, not that this prevented Murray Bowden from turning in an outstanding round well ahead of the modest sized field.

The event was an Individual Stableford sponsored by Rawdon Vale who provided trophies for four places in each grade.

The top spot in A grade was achieved by Murray Bowden with 39 Stableford points.

He was followed in the grade by Steve Macdonald 34, Ben Veitch 31, and Stacey Groves 27.

In B grade the top spot went to Jim Spencer 34, a count back ahead of Peter Sate 34, in second place; Brian Osborne and Rob Moore each scored 33 points and filled the third and fourth places, respectively.

In C grade Dave Robbins, 37, was best ahead of Kev Arney 36, Bill Murray 33, and Jeff Graham 32.

Balls in the associated ball competition were won by Murray Bowden 39, Kev Arney 36, Dave Robbins 35, Steve Macdonald, Peter Sate and Jim Spencer 34.

The Nearest-to-the-Pins at the 4th and 13th holes were won by Murray Bowden, 396 cm, in A grade, Trevor Sharp, 957 cm, in B grade and by Dave Robbins, 920 cm, in C grade.

At the 6th and 15th holes it was Stacey Groves, 143 cm, Mark Stone, 106 cm, and Dave Robbins, 334 cm, who represented the three grades.

The long drives at the 8th and 17th fairways were won by Murray Bowden, in A grade, Jim Spencer, in B grade, and Dave Robbins in C grade.

The Super Sevens for the week ending Friday 18 October was won by Ken Kelly with 16 points; he was followed by ball winners Dave Mann and Stacey Groves 15, and by Rob Moore and Wayne Maddalena both scoring 14 points.

On Saturday 26 October Accom will sponsor a Four Ball Better Ball event with an Individual event in conjunction. The following Saturday there will be the November Monthly Medal, an Individual Stroke event sponsored by the Arkwood Family.

By Peter WILDBLOOD