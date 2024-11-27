Golf croquet masters games in Gloucester



Gloucester Croquet Club greeted perfect weather on 2 November, for its District Masters of Golf Croquet.

According to Croquet Australia, Golf Croquet is the fastest growing version of the sport.

This is due mainly to its simplicity, however there is a certain degree of strategic skill required to be successful.

Thirty players from the region had registered, with entrants coming from Forster, Taree, Nelson Bay, Maitland, Lake Macquarie, Toronto, as well as Gloucester.

It was doubles play, played over three blocks.

Games were timed, with each team having four games.

Players and spectators witnessed some excellent croquet over the course of the day.

Just like golf, players are given a handicap, and at this event the handicaps ranged from zero to fourteen.

Golf Croquet is won by players hitting their ball through the same hoop in the sequence of blue, red, black, yellow.

Blue and black balls play against red and yellow.

The player or team that wins the most hoops is declared the winner.

At the end of the day, Club President Ashleigh Hickman congratulated all participants as well as the organisers before announcing the winners of each block.

She then presented medals, certificates and prize money to the winners and runners-up.

The results were.

Block A winners: Stephen Dilley Jnr. (Maitland) and Janine Crellin (Taree). Runners-up: Chris Williamson (Toronto) and Dale Edwards (Maitland).

Block B winners: Robert Batho (Nelson Bay) & Najette Scerri (Maitland). Runners-up: Jamie McIntyre (Lake Macquarie) and Faby Batho (Nelson Bay).

Block C winners: Chris Sims (Gloucester) & Fay Harle (Forster). Runners-up: Peter Cousins (Maitland) and Rosemary Taylor (Nelson Bay)

Gloucester Croquet was supported in running the event by the local Sports Committee.

The club is located in Gloucester District Park with Golf Croquet played every Monday and Thursday from 9am to 4pm.

By John WATTS

