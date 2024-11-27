Those pink and blue bales are raising money for cancer



IT IS baling season in Gloucester and instead of the usual green bales, farmland is awash with pink and blue.

The initiative, started by Gloucester local Ash Millard, involves wrapping bales in either pink or blue plastic, a concept he learned about from his supplier, Tama.



For every bale wrapped, a donation of $5 is made to either RULE Prostate Cancer or the McGrath Foundation, which supports breast care nurses.

“There has been a great response from local farmers, most saying that they have to wrap the silage in something, so why not wrap for a good cause,” Ash said.

“And the pink and blue bales look great.

“Initially, locals wondered if someone was planning a large gender reveal party, but word has spread that the colours represent blue for prostate cancer and pink for breast cancer.”

Several local properties have created vibrant pink and blue silage walls along their boundary fences, making the bales visible to passing traffic.

Drivers leaving Gloucester on Bucketts Way towards Taree can spot a pyramid of pink bales.

Painted on the highest bale is a Banksy-style image of a young girl holding a balloon.

“In true Banksy style, the real name and identity of the artist remains unknown,” said Jamie Andrews, manager of the family owned property.

“Cars have been stopping and taking photos of the bales and the girl over the last few weeks.

“One morning, I noticed that someone had cut the top bale and taken the image – someone must have thought [it] was a real Banksy.

“We stacked the bales higher, and the girl is back.”

The local Gloucester community Facebook page has many comments expressing excitement about the return of the artwork.

“I hope it makes people smile,” Jamie said.

The blue and pink bales are an Australia-wide project.

According to the Tama website, farmers and contractors have raised over $400,000 for the two charities.

“Bringing awareness to prostate and breast cancer is what I was hoping to do,” Ash said.

“I think we have been successful.”

By Wendy BUSWELL

