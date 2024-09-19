Grand Final success for Lake Cathie Football Club



GRAND Final fever descended upon the Rainbow Beach Sporting Fields on Sunday, 15 September as the Lake Cathie Football Club (LCFC) proudly watched four of its teams battle it out in their respective Grand Final matches.

The Under 12As, Under 12s Girls, Under 14s Boys and the Ladies A Grade team were all playing for glory, with the boisterous crowd treated to an exhilarating day of football.

The day commenced with the Under 12As stepping onto the field for a fiercely contested match with Wauchope.

Despite trailing 1-0 at halftime, the young stars of the 12As demonstrated unwavering determination and grit.

Led by standout players Zeke Woollam and Riley Walker, Lake Cathie scored two crucial goals to secure a thrilling 2-1 victory.

Coach Harry Forster expressed pride in the team’s hard work throughout the season and credited the unwavering support of the fans as a key to victory.

“It was great to have the support of the parents all year,” Forster said.

“Seeing a sea of blue and yellow each week at our games makes a difference.”

Jubilant team captain Tom Spencer praised his teammates for their stellar performances throughout the year.

“The whole team were great today, they have played well for the whole season and I’m just so happy to win the Grand Final,” he said.

Spencer also reserved special praise for his coaches, acknowledging their guidance and support.

“Our coaches pushed us the whole year and got us to the final today,” he said.

The excitement continued to mount for LCFC as the day progressed, with the Ladies A Grade securing a thrilling Grand Final win over Port Saints.

After a hard-fought draw and nail-biting extra time, the ladies showed composure to emerge victorious with a 4-1 win in the penalty shootout.

While the Under 14 Boys fell short of claiming the championship title, their display of heart, passion and teamwork won the hearts of the crowd.

Flynn Smith’s standout goal was a highlight, and the team aims to be back bigger and better in 2025.

The LCFC U12 Girls, despite an impressive performance, fell just short in the Grand Final and finished as runners up.

Despite the loss, their team work and dedication shone bright throughout the game as it has all season.

Coach Peter Briggs highlighted the team’s diligence and team spirit, emphasising the promising talent within the group.

“Their success is a testament to the promising talent within the team, paving the way for a bright future ahead for girls’ soccer,” Briggs said.

“With our goal next year being to have just as many girl players as we do junior boys.”

By Kim AMBROSE