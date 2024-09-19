Laurieton Stingrays Women’s tackle team secure grand final spot





THE Laurieton Stingrays Women’s tackle team delivered a stellar performance on Sunday 15 September, as they clashed with the Wauchope Blues at Port Macquarie Regional Stadium.

The stakes were high, with the winner securing a spot in the Grand Final of the Mid North Coast Women’s Tackle Competition.

Stingrays player Jayme Averillo set the tone early, crossing the try line to give her side a 4-0 lead.

The momentum continued to build for the Stingrays as Ebony Millgate added another try, before Rhiannon Moran’s precise conversion pushed the lead to 10-0 as the halftime whistle blew.

With the second stanza underway Jessica Palmer soon added another four points, with Moran once again displaying accuracy with the boot to extend the score to 16-0.

Just when the Blues seemed out of contention, Brittany Temple’s crucial try, along with Carissa Skinnikoff’s successful conversion, narrowed the gap to 16-6.

The Stingrays were quick to respond however, with Moran scoring out wide thanks to exceptional support play.

Averillo’s second try of the game, coupled with another successful conversion from Moran, sealed the victory for the Stingrays with a final scoreline of 26-6.

Stingrays women’s coach Whitney McCabe told NOTA she was “super proud of the team”.

“They have worked so hard this year,” she said.

“At the beginning of the year our goal was to at least make it to the semis, as we had unfinished business from last season.

“Now we are off to the big dance, so that’s even better.”

Co-captain Nakita Binge echoed that sentiment, highlighting the team’s unity and determination to achieve their objectives.

“The girls all dug deep today,” she said.

“We all wanted it and we made sure we got the job done.”

By Kim AMBROSE