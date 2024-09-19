6a River Street, Kendall is on the market with Elders



6a River Street, Kendall

Auction: On-site Saturday 12 October, 11:30am

Welcome to 6a River Street Kendall, a beautifully home nestled on the banks of the Camden Haven River.

This enchanting home offers a unique blend of historic charm and modern comforts.

Originally home to “The Peter Pan Café” in the 1930s, the property features vintage accents thoughtfully integrated into contemporary design.

From lead lighting to century-old recycled hardwood floors, every detail of this home reflects a rich history, while providing all the comforts of modern living.

With stunning river views, the home features three spacious bedrooms, a country style kitchen with quality appliances and a sunlit living area.

The seamless indoor-outdoor flow leads to an expansive deck, perfect for entertaining or simply enjoying the tranquil surroundings.

Situated just a short stroll from Kendall’s local shops, cafes and amenities, this property is perfect for those seeking a peaceful retreat with the convenience of small-town living.

The home combines the best of both worlds, offering a unique blend of modern living in a picturesque, historic setting.

Leading up to Auction Day, this property will be open for inspection each Friday from 3:00-3:30pm and Saturdays 11:00-11:30am, or by appointment.

Agents: Stewart O’Brien (0409 707 441) and Rosie Model (0438 755 344).