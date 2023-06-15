Great roll-up for Stuarts Point Food Pantry

UNDER threatening skies on Tuesday 13 June, at the Stuarts Point ‘All Saints’ Anglican Church, a strong group of locals gathered as volunteers from the North Coast Food Bank set up a varied display of pantry products, all for sale at very affordable prices.

As the arrival of the laden van and crew of helpers has become a regular monthly event, young and old from the village and surrounds have become attuned to rolling up with shopping bags to fill, regardless of the selection of non-perishables on offer, and many were pleased to see that a cashless payment system was operating.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

“Coming together like this is great for our community, and we all get to have a chat, maybe share some recipe ideas, and there’s always a fresh cuppa, baked goodies and a friendly chat inside the church,” commented long time local resident Wendy Duffy.

Representatives from Nambucca Valley Anglicare have been pleased to see the service grow and continue throughout the region.

“We plan to be back here at Stuarts Point on a monthly basis, due to the growing popularity, and we also have plans to introduce fortnightly casual craft mornings that will alternate with fortnightly ‘Parents’N’Bubs’ meetups.

“We want to introduce and maintain an ongoing sense of community, while utilising this adorable Church facility.”

For further information visit https://www.nambuccavalleyanglicans.com.

By Jen HETHERINGTON