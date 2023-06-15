Sally Hook brings exhibition to the Nambucca Valley for the first time

SALLY Hook is a local artist with over forty years’ experience in ceramics, sculpture, and painting.

She has exhibited in galleries up and down the East Coast but never in her hometown.



‘Home Works’ is her first solo exhibition in the Nambucca Valley, on show until Friday 23 June at the Phoenix Gallery in the historic town of Bowraville.

The exhibition showcases Sally’s latest work, which she describes as a collection of oddities.

Sally is a lover of oddness and is interested in outsider art; art that challenges the norm.

You will find oil paintings, busts with intriguing faces, not your usual vases and little souvenirs such as cards and tableware.

“My method of divining designs is that I take a pad and pencil, usually sitting on my couch, doodling,” Sally said.

“I open my mind to all sorts of imagery that flood through, my pencil going on a foray into the subconscious.

“What arrives under my pencil are strange but evocative drawings, faces and shapes that I cannot explain, but when I go through my book later on, I find things I like enough to bring into reality,” she said.

Sally is now extending her skills and experience to teach ceramic sculpture at the Phoenix School of Arts in Bowraville.

Her six-month program started last weekend.

There are spots available to join from July to November, each month offering a different project.

The purpose of these hand building classes is to bring a sense of design and skills to enable participants to begin their own ceramic practice into competency.

“Set in beautiful Bowraville, the ceramic and art studios at the Phoenix School of Arts are a great space to come learn and enjoy arts practice.

“I have had great assistance and encouragement from the staff at Phoenix and wish them all the best for attaining the recognition and participation of the local people of the Nambucca Valley and beyond to gain some knowledge and skills in whatever craft/art they desire,” Sally said.

For bookings contact gallery@nvp.org.au

The Phoenix Gallery and Café is located at 88 High Street, Bowraville and is open Monday to Friday from 8am to 2pm.