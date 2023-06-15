Macksville Hospital hopes Humpty Dumpty Foundation can help

THE Macksville Hospital Maternity department is hoping to welcome two pieces of much-needed equipment with the help of the Humpty Dumpty Foundation.

Through its ‘End of Financial Year’ campaign, the Humpty Dumpty Foundation has two Symphony breast pumps with cases valued at $3,120 each on its Wish List for the Maternity department at Macksville Hospital.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

“The greater support we get for our End of Financial Year campaign, the greater chance we can donate these pieces of equipment,” stated the charity.

The Symphony breast pump has been developed specifically to support mums throughout their breastfeeding journey: to initiate, build and maintain an adequate milk supply.

Humpty Dumpty Foundation founder and Chairman Paul Francis OAM told News Of The Area, “Now more than ever we need to support our doctors and nurses who have done so much for the Australian community over the last few years.

“This is our opportunity to say thank you as they so often feel forgotten.

“Please support our End of Financial Year appeal, the more support we receive, the greater the chances of Humpty being able to donate urgent medical equipment to hospitals across Australia including Macksville Hospital.

“We are stronger together so as we approach the end of the financial year, we hope you will keep Humpty and the health of Australian children in mind to ensure every child has access to the healthcare they need, no matter where they live,” said Paul.

The Humpty Dumpty Foundation is the largest charitable supplier of children’s medical equipment and health initiatives behind State and Territory Governments across Australia.

The Foundation works closely with health officials and communities to ensure all states and territories have access to the healthcare and equipment they need to help sick children in hospital.

63 percent of all funds raised by the Foundation and its supporters go to rural and remote communities.

In Australia, we are privileged to have an accessible public health system, states the Humpty Dumpty Foundation, yet health budgets cannot meet the ever-growing demand for paediatric medical equipment and other health initiatives and services.

Donate now via www.humpty.org.au.

Locals, community, and business organisations interested in supporting the Humpty Dumpty Foundation and their local hospital, either by donating a piece of medical equipment or by making a general donation, can visit www.humpty.org.au or contact the Humpty Dumpty Foundation on 1300-HUMPTY.

By Andrea FERRARI