Greens candidate Eleanor Spence announced for Myall Lakes electorate in 2023 NSW State election

MYALL Lakes has a Greens Party candidate in Eleanor Spence, who has lived in the electorate for over four decades, and will stand at the NSW State election on 25 March.

Ms Spence has previously stood in the 2019 State election, as well as the 2021 MidCoast Council elections.



Ellie, as she is known to friends, is running on a Greens policy platform motivated by concern over the environment, the growing impacts of climate change, and increasing disadvantage endured by many people within the electorate.

Eleanor Spence has worked as a Registered Nurse at the Manning Hospital, and also in General Practice, and was most recently involved in the vaccination program covering thousands of people, in response to the COVID pandemic.

“Public health and education are chronically underfunded, and the Myall Lakes electorate, in particular, has suffered from decades of neglect,” Ms Spence told News Of The Area.

“Coastal development is also an urgent issue, and so many already-approved projects are inappropriate and environmentally damaging,” added Ms Spence.

“Continued logging of state forests and land clearing is destroying koala habitats and impacting water quality, as well as compounding our climate crisis.

“The Greens have a plan to transition away from native forest logging,” continued Ms Spence.

Greens Party Upper House MPs Cate Faehrmann and Sue Higginson, as well as Upper House candidate Dr Amanda Cohn, have also given their support to Ms Spence’s election campaign.

Ms Spence, who is a keen parkrunner and bushwalker, seeks to attain funding that will help local communities to become “more liveable”, with a focus on pedestrian and cycle-friendly streets.

“Our streets aren’t just for cars, but also for people.

“Streets that are a pleasure to be in encourage us to stay active, thereby enhancing our mental and physical health,” Ms Spence told NOTA.

Ms Spence’s platform also covers attempts to effectively respond to the impacts of family violence, gambling and insecure housing, issues that Ms Spence will be discussing throughout her campaign.

By Thomas O’KEEFE