Independent candidate Dr Jason Bendall for Myall Lakes electorate in 2023 NSW State Election

INDEPENDENT candidate Dr Jason Bendall will run in the Myall Lakes electorate, where he has lived and worked for many decades, and standing in the upcoming NSW State election on 25 March.

Dr Bendall completed his medical training and subsequent specialisation in anaesthesia in the Northern NSW Training Scheme, and has worked as a prehospital and retrieval physician over many missions with the Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service, based in Newcastle.



More recently, Dr Bendall has returned to live in Taree, where served as the Clinical Dean and Associate Professor for the Manning Clinical School at the University of Newcastle, as well as a senior executive role with NSW Ambulance.

Dr Bendall’s Independent campaign rests upon four pillars of healthcare, equality, integrity, and ‘smart climate action’.

“I am passionate about improving rural health care, and restoring equity in the electorate of Myall Lakes,” Dr Bendall told NOTA.

Dr Bendall believes that the Myall Lakes electorate has been lowly prioritised, and he intends to solve the Myall Lakes’ challenges “by a very clear message to the NSW Nationals that this seat is not safe, that this seat cannot be taken for granted, and that Myall Lakes deserves better”.

Dr Bendall’s website hosts a comprehensive list of actions for which he intends to advocate, including hospital redevelopments at Manning Base Hospital, Forster-Tuncurry and Bulahdelah, and responses to staff and training issues in regional healthcare centres.

On regional equity, Dr Bendall said “small businesses in our region are struggling, and rental housing has never been more unaffordable and difficult to attain”.

Dr Bendall has also urged an address to integrity issues, saying “inappropriate development is causing our region to grow in an irresponsible way”.

“Our environment sustains our region; it serves our tourism industry as well as our well-being, spreading from the forest to the coast,” Dr Bendall continued.

“Despite this importance, we currently have no leadership protecting (the Manning River),” added Dr Bendall.

“The electorate comes first, I am here to serve you.”

By Thomas O’Keefe