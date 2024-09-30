Gresford Vacy Football Club celebrate successful 2024 season



GRESFORD Vacy Football Club (GVFC) has finished the most successful season in the club’s history with three championship trophies and another three runners-up medals.

The Under 12/02s were the first to claim the top prize for the Scorpions with a hard-fought 2-1 win over Raymond Terrace at Fieldsend Oval, Maitland.

The under-13s also spoiled the day for the Raymond Terrace club with a 1-0 victory in blustery conditions at Miller Park, Branxton.

In the last game of the grand final weekend, the Saturday AA/01 team took control in their match against Charlestown to emerge convincing 3-1 victors at Fieldsend Oval.

“The other three Scorpions grand final teams played their hearts out but couldn’t quite manage to come away with wins,” said GVFC Publicity Officer Julie Hartigan.

“The under 12/01s were locked 0-0 with Southern Lakes at full-time but fell 2-0 in extra time.

“The minor premier Friday A-grade team was totally outclassed in their 6-2 loss to Tenambit and the Over-35s went down 2-0 to Maitland.”

On 14 September, the club came together to celebrate the successful season with junior and senior presentation events.

“All Miniroos players were presented with trophies to commemorate season 2024 and the interdistrict players (U12-U18) received club track pants,” said Julie.

Each team acknowledged their most deserving players with special awards.

Six junior players were also applauded on notching up ten-year playing careers with the club.

Fox Nicholson (U18s) as well as Harrison McCosker, Wil Burgmann, Deegan Holding, Jake Norton and Sean Dulhunty (U16s) were presented with commemorative ten-year club jackets to mark the occasion.

The club’s major award – Clubman of the Year – was presented to Connor Morgan.

“Connor has been a Scorp for more than fifteen years, plays in the Friday A-grade and winning Saturday all-age teams, co-coaches the U18s and is always integral in promoting Scorps culture by leading by example,” Julie said.

“While the season is officially over, the committee is already working behind the scenes to build on the successes and ensure 2025 is another one of growth, on and off the field, for the mighty Scorps.”