Tight finish in Knowla Stud Ambrose Golf



THREE teams finished with the same score in the novelty team event at the Gloucester Golf Club on Saturday 28 September and multiple count backs were needed to decide the placings.

The event attracted a near capacity field and included a good number of visitors.

The Gloucester course is in great condition following the light showers of the previous two days.

The event was a Four Person Ambrose sponsored by Knowla Stud and the winning team with a score of 68¾ was Steve Benson, Gary Threadgate, visitor Josh Wilson and Brendon Murray.

They were a count back ahead of second place getters also on 68¾ Hayden Cornall, Ryan Yates, Brian Smith and Dan Brisby.

Third placed team with the same score and a count back away was Denver Webb, Peter Bignall, Les Smith and Murray Bowden.

The top women’s team on the day managed a score almost a point better than the three men’s teams; they were Gai Falla, Anne Laurie, Myrelle Fraser and Catherine Davies and recorded a score of 67 7/8.

Balls were won by four additional teams, the first comprising M Fraser, B Whale, S Bearch and Kyran Laurie.

Next was John Parrish, D Payne, G Ackers and T Slade, followed by J Sharp, A Laurie, M Laurie and L Laurie, and C Meaney, A Charlie, R Maggs and A Cameron.

The trophies of Nearest-to-the-Pins at the 4th and 13th holes were won by Jamie Andrews in A grade finishing 660 cm for the flagstick, by Paul Garland, 428 cm, in B grade and by Denver Webb in C grade.

At the shorter 6th and 15th Jamie Andrews, 161 cm, did the job again for the A grade players while trophies also went to Brendon Murray, 340 cm, in B grade, W Stroker, 143 cm, in C grade, and Gai Falla, 447 cm, representing the women golfers in the field.

The Nearest-to-the-Pin in two shots at the par-4 9th and 18th holes was won by R Maggs.

The Long Drive competitions at the 8th and 17th holes were won by Kyran Laurie in A grade, Glenn Wright in B grade, W Stoker in C grade and by Gai Falla again showing the way for the participating women golfers.

The Super Sevens for the week ending Friday 27 September was won by Greg West with 17 points; balls were won by Ken Kelly and Wayn Maddalena 15 on a count back from the small field.

On Saturday 5 October the Gloucester club will be playing the Arkwood Family sponsored Monthly Medal, an Individual Stroke event with the Medal going to the top net score across the field with trophies also going to the best net and gross scores in each grade.

The following Saturday there will be an Individual Stableford.

By Peter WILDBLOOD