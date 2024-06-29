Gurmesh Singh named Deputy Leader of NSW National Party



SINCE becoming the Member for Coffs Harbour in 2019, Gurmesh Singh has added Shadow Minister for Emergency Services, Shadow Minister for Tourism and Shadow Minister for the North Coast to his responsibilities.

Following a Nationals party meeting last Thursday, he has now landed the second-top job in his party.



“I am honoured to have been elected by my colleagues as the new Deputy Leader of the NSW Nationals,” Mr Singh said.

“Since becoming the Member for Coffs Harbour in 2019, I have tirelessly fought for my community, and for the people of regional NSW to get their fair share.

“I come to the role with a diverse work background, agriculture is in my blood, and I am proud to have followed in the footsteps of my grandfather, who was a farmer on the North Coast.”

Mr Singh vowed to continue advocating for coastal communities as they face their own unique set of challenges in the current climate, from tourism to natural disasters.

The Coffs Harbour MP replaces former Deputy Leader Bronnie Taylor in the role, who announced recently her intention to quit state politics.

“I’d like to thank The Hon. Bronnie Taylor for her dedication to the people of NSW as a Member of the Legislative Council, a Minister, and Deputy Leader of the National Party,” Mr Singh said.

“She has been a one-of-a-kind mentor, colleague, and friend, leaving big shoes to fill.”

Mr Singh said while his new role entails taking more responsibility for supporting colleagues on the North Coast, as well as electorates that are not held by his party, his primary focus will always be Coffs Harbour.

“I look forward to working closely with our party’s leader Dugald Saunders, our Leader in the Upper House, Sarah Mitchell, and my Nationals Party colleagues to ensure the people of regional NSW come first,” he said.

By Andrew VIVIAN